Murder trial set for November in Lincoln home-invasion robbery that led to double killing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A November trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Omaha man accused of murder for allegedly taking part in a home-invasion robbery at a Lincoln woman's home.

Audrea Craig and Martae Green, Charles Gresham III's brother, both died following a shootout at Craig's home July 24, 2019.

Prosecutors charged Gresham, who allegedly was with Green during the incident, with two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong agreed to continue Gresham's trial until the November jury term, which starts Nov. 2.

If convicted, Gresham would face a life sentence on each murder charge, plus five to 50 years more for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Lincoln police have said it started with a plan to come to Lincoln to rob a woman dealing marijuana.

A video view of Craig's front door showed two men going in, their faces covered by Halloween masks. One kicked in the door. They both had guns.

They weren't there long, just less than a minute, before video showed them running out after gunfire erupted in Craig's bedroom.