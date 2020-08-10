You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder trial set for November in Lincoln home-invasion robbery that led to double killing
View Comments
editor's pick

Murder trial set for November in Lincoln home-invasion robbery that led to double killing

{{featured_button_text}}

A November trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Omaha man accused of murder for allegedly taking part in a home-invasion robbery at a Lincoln woman's home.

Audrea Craig and Martae Green, Charles Gresham III's brother, both died following a shootout at Craig's home July 24, 2019.

Prosecutors charged Gresham, who allegedly was with Green during the incident, with two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. 

Charles Gresham

Charles E. Gresham III

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong agreed to continue Gresham's trial until the November jury term, which starts Nov. 2. 

If convicted, Gresham would face a life sentence on each murder charge, plus five to 50 years more for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Airport gas station robbed Sunday evening by man with a knife, police say

Lincoln police have said it started with a plan to come to Lincoln to rob a woman dealing marijuana.

A video view of Craig's front door showed two men going in, their faces covered by Halloween masks. One kicked in the door. They both had guns.

They weren't there long, just less than a minute, before video showed them running out after gunfire erupted in Craig's bedroom.

Lincoln police to ramp up back-to-school traffic enforcement

Police said Green was bleeding out from a shot to his groin that severed an artery. He died after being dropped off at a Lincoln hospital.

Craig died in her bedroom of multiple gunshot wounds.

Three others -- Rubin J. Thomas, Jesse T. Foster and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr. -- are also accused of two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for their alleged roles in the plot.

Lancaster County judges make adjustments to hold jury trials during pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News