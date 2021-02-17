 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

Three young girls testified in a Lincoln courtroom Wednesday about a nightmare that woke them in their beds early one July morning in 2018.

Kyana, the oldest, was 16 when her mom, Jessica Brandon, was shot by an intruder trying to rob Brandon's fiance, Mike Robertson, of his marijuana stash and thousands in cash he kept in the house where they all lived.

Jessica Brandon

Jessica Brandon

Her sisters were 12 and 9.

On Wednesday, Kyana was the first of the three to take the witness stand, wiping away tears and taking a sip from a water glass before the questions started.

Police: Suspect in Jessica Brandon's killing said robbery 'went south'

"Did someone break into your home on July 31, 2018?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods asked her.

"Yes," Kyana said.

She and a 16-year-old friend who stayed over that night were up late watching movies but finally fell asleep, only to wake to a big bang and hear yelling: "LPD, LPD."

Kyana said she was scared, but didn't call 911, thinking at first it really was the police. She knew Robertson sold drugs out of the basement bedroom. She said she and her mom even had talked about moving out soon over it.

Then she heard the gunshots.

"A lot of them," Kyana said.

A man with a ski mask and dreadlocks opened her bedroom door and told her and her friend to stay on the floor. Kyana said he held a gun to her friend's back. Her friend was crying.

Fiance of woman gunned down in home-invasion robbery sentenced to prison on marijuana charge

He zip-tied each girl's ankles together so tight they hurt.

Then she heard more gunshots, and the intruders took off. She thought the man in the ski mask seemed surprised, frantic even.

"I just knew something bad was happening," Kyana said.

Soon after, Robertson's mom, who'd been in the bedroom across the hall, her own ankles zip-tied and her mouth duct taped, hopped to the kitchen to get a knife and cut them all loose.

Kyana found her 9-year-old sister screaming and crying in her bedroom. Then she met Robertson, "Mikey," near the stairwell to the basement.

"That's when I saw my mom lying on the stairs," she said, her voice breaking.

Kyana called to her, but she didn't say anything. Kyana's 12-year-old sister Ava was on the phone with 911. She took the phone and made Ava go upstairs.

"I didn't want my little sister to see that," she said.

Jessica Brandon slaying: 'Attempted robbery of a drug dealer'

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ava, who had been in her basement bedroom, testified later about hearing one of the intruders yelling before her mother's last words, "I'm getting down. I'm getting down."

Then the shots came.

Robertson closed the door at the bottom of the stairs, Ava's mom and the intruders on the other side, and yelled for Ava to grab a gun. She didn't know he even had one. And just as quickly as the men came, they left. 

After Robertson went upstairs, Ava tried to help her mom.  

In opening statements earlier in the day, Woods said the evidence would show the two men with guns were Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams, the men on trial for murder and robbery.

Tawhyne Patterson

Tawhyne Patterson
Damon Williams

Damon Williams
Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting killing of Jessica Brandon during Lincoln robbery

Earlier this month, Williams' younger brother, Dante Williams, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Brandon's murder and two counts of attempted robbery. Prosecutors say he was the only one to go inside without a gun.

Woods told the jury, over the course of the two-week murder trial, to think about the fact that the men chose the location of the robbery.

"All because they wanted to get some weed from a drug dealer," she said. "They chose to go to a family home in the middle of the night. They chose to involve six other women and children."

And they didn't even get the drugs, Woods said.

Patterson's attorney, Mike Tasset, told the jurors that photos and videos represent the best evidence the prosecution has in the case.

"They are the one path to positively identify the people who actually committed these crimes," he said. "But as you will see the images ... simply are not good enough. They're not clear enough, they're not detailed enough, to do what the government wants them to do."

Tasset said neither of the two men in masks in the video look anything like Patterson. 

Prosecutor: Boyfriend of slain Lincoln woman hid drugs, cash while she died

He said jurors will have to put aside the feelings and emotions they'll have when they learn the "horrific and senseless circumstances" that led to Brandon's death.

He said there's no DNA tying Patterson directly to the crime scene or phone data or a gun.

"And you better believe they looked for them," Tasset said of investigators.

Damon Williams' attorney, Korey Reiman, called it a CSI dream case, and said "LPD worked their butts off."

But all the "CSI stuff" was going to tell jurors that Williams wasn't there that day, he said.

"The government swept everyone up in this net, and they're now sweeping Damon Williams up in this murder," Reiman said. 

The trial continues Thursday. 

Jessica Brandon slaying: 'Attempted robbery of a drug dealer'

LATEST MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA

 

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News