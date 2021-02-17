Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

He zip-tied each girl's ankles together so tight they hurt.

Then she heard more gunshots, and the intruders took off. She thought the man in the ski mask seemed surprised, frantic even.

"I just knew something bad was happening," Kyana said.

Soon after, Robertson's mom, who'd been in the bedroom across the hall, her own ankles zip-tied and her mouth duct taped, hopped to the kitchen to get a knife and cut them all loose.

Kyana found her 9-year-old sister screaming and crying in her bedroom. Then she met Robertson, "Mikey," near the stairwell to the basement.

"That's when I saw my mom lying on the stairs," she said, her voice breaking.

Kyana called to her, but she didn't say anything. Kyana's 12-year-old sister Ava was on the phone with 911. She took the phone and made Ava go upstairs.

"I didn't want my little sister to see that," she said.

Ava, who had been in her basement bedroom, testified later about hearing one of the intruders yelling before her mother's last words, "I'm getting down. I'm getting down."

Then the shots came.