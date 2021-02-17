Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

Three young girls testified in a Lincoln courtroom Wednesday about a nightmare that woke them in their beds early one July morning in 2018.
Kyana, the oldest, was 16 when her mom, Jessica Brandon, was shot by an intruder trying to rob Brandon's fiance, Mike Robertson, of his marijuana stash and thousands in cash he kept in the house where they all lived.
Her sisters were 12 and 9.
On Wednesday, Kyana was the first of the three to take the witness stand, wiping away tears and taking a sip from a water glass before the questions started.
"Did someone break into your home on July 31, 2018?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods asked her.
"Yes," Kyana said.
She and a 16-year-old friend who stayed over that night were up late watching movies but finally fell asleep, only to wake to a big bang and hear yelling: "LPD, LPD."
Kyana said she was scared, but didn't call 911, thinking at first it really was the police. She knew Robertson sold drugs out of the basement bedroom. She said she and her mom even had talked about moving out soon over it.
Then she heard the gunshots.
"A lot of them," Kyana said.
A man with a ski mask and dreadlocks opened her bedroom door and told her and her friend to stay on the floor. Kyana said he held a gun to her friend's back. Her friend was crying.
He zip-tied each girl's ankles together so tight they hurt.
Then she heard more gunshots, and the intruders took off. She thought the man in the ski mask seemed surprised, frantic even.
"I just knew something bad was happening," Kyana said.
Soon after, Robertson's mom, who'd been in the bedroom across the hall, her own ankles zip-tied and her mouth duct taped, hopped to the kitchen to get a knife and cut them all loose.
Kyana found her 9-year-old sister screaming and crying in her bedroom. Then she met Robertson, "Mikey," near the stairwell to the basement.
"That's when I saw my mom lying on the stairs," she said, her voice breaking.
Kyana called to her, but she didn't say anything. Kyana's 12-year-old sister Ava was on the phone with 911. She took the phone and made Ava go upstairs.
"I didn't want my little sister to see that," she said.
Ava, who had been in her basement bedroom, testified later about hearing one of the intruders yelling before her mother's last words, "I'm getting down. I'm getting down."
Then the shots came.
Robertson closed the door at the bottom of the stairs, Ava's mom and the intruders on the other side, and yelled for Ava to grab a gun. She didn't know he even had one. And just as quickly as the men came, they left.
After Robertson went upstairs, Ava tried to help her mom.
In opening statements earlier in the day, Woods said the evidence would show the two men with guns were Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams, the men on trial for murder and robbery.
Earlier this month, Williams' younger brother, Dante Williams, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Brandon's murder and two counts of attempted robbery. Prosecutors say he was the only one to go inside without a gun.
Woods told the jury, over the course of the two-week murder trial, to think about the fact that the men chose the location of the robbery.
"All because they wanted to get some weed from a drug dealer," she said. "They chose to go to a family home in the middle of the night. They chose to involve six other women and children."
And they didn't even get the drugs, Woods said.
Patterson's attorney, Mike Tasset, told the jurors that photos and videos represent the best evidence the prosecution has in the case.
"They are the one path to positively identify the people who actually committed these crimes," he said. "But as you will see the images ... simply are not good enough. They're not clear enough, they're not detailed enough, to do what the government wants them to do."
Tasset said neither of the two men in masks in the video look anything like Patterson.
He said jurors will have to put aside the feelings and emotions they'll have when they learn the "horrific and senseless circumstances" that led to Brandon's death.
He said there's no DNA tying Patterson directly to the crime scene or phone data or a gun.
"And you better believe they looked for them," Tasset said of investigators.
Damon Williams' attorney, Korey Reiman, called it a CSI dream case, and said "LPD worked their butts off."
But all the "CSI stuff" was going to tell jurors that Williams wasn't there that day, he said.
"The government swept everyone up in this net, and they're now sweeping Damon Williams up in this murder," Reiman said.
The trial continues Thursday.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA
Gatmai Dak
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GATMAI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHAZ is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Laina Patricia McGuire
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LAINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Sird-black
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIAN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Darian Sird
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tra Niyah Grimes
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gina Artana Barrett
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
GINA is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Azaria Ranae Bucker
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARIA is a 26 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Abril T Rivera
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ABRIL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Lylianna N Preitauer
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Gothenburg PD
LYLIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lakira L Knott
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAKIRA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juan A Montelongo
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
JUAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aushanay Savanna Marie Allen
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AUSHANAY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Scott Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
BRANDON is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Aleksander Coate
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AUSTIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Grant Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|02-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GRANT is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Nina Leann Titus
|Date Missing:
|02-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NINA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Mona C Kosiba-iloff
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|60
|Current Age:
|60
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONA is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Jaidah E Weaver
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JAIDAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Soto
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kane Am Vieyra
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KANE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bridell Keefe Anderson
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIDELL is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Flanders
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alex Michael Causey
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEX is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lindsey J Callaway
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LINDSEY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alejandra Navarro
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEJANDRA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Michael A Junior Channel
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfredo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFREDO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Evelyn Hinman
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
EVELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samara Medina
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SAMARA is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda L Dunn
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|61
|Current Age:
|61
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Butler CO SO David City
BRENDA is a 61 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 245 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cologhio Bertucci
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
COLOGHIO is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMIAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christian Welte
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
CHRISTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 201 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Matthew J Cave
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MATTHEW is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Lewis
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Purple hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Christopher Haney
|Date Missing:
|01-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kensley M Schofield
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KENSLEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cameron A Kennedy
|Date Missing:
|01-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CAMERON is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Glen Francis Jr Gladden
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caleb Mark-anthony Knave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALEB is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Rolando Mejia Xon
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|134
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ROLANDO is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 134 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Annalena J Halac
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ANNALENA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Montather Raad Alzubeidy
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MONTATHER is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander P Arias
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ALEXANDER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cerenity Rose Fitzpatrick
|Date Missing:
|01-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CERENITY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Daemeisha Elaine Luellen
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|320
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAEMEISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 320 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick D Bowers
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
PATRICK is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Anfernee White
|Date Missing:
|01-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|111
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
ANFERNEE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'08" tall and weighed 111 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kaniya Tanya Crawford
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayle Rashel Koory
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Cleydis Barthelemy-escalona
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CLEYDIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevin James Toby
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TREVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah J Robinson
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Stanton CO SO Stanton
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn Renee Atherholt
|Date Missing:
|01-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AUTUMN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Gray eyes.
Judy Mae Steffan
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUDY is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Arianna Barker
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Kenny D Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KENNY is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 128 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Markeis Dupree Jones
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARKEIS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kiana Gipson Martin
|Date Missing:
|01-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
John Stuart Garcia Gomez
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Tyler
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'08
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 197 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ashley Elizabeth Rhoads
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avery William Hartso
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVERY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon P Thomas
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAXON is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
J0hn Garcia
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
J0HN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Wanda S Brewster
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
WANDA is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier J Gulley
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Daniel Infante
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica Hamadi
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSICA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desiree Dawn Ladd
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIREE is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dammia Maleka
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMMIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira I Royal
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lloyd H Beheler
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
LLOYD is a 31 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Onyx Penn
Tristen Weber
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRISTEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aspen Magana
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Lynn White
Peyton A Dilsaver
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lawrence Anthony Tyndall
Francisco Enriquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Braulio Anthony Blazio
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Douglas J Miles
Michael A Sodoro
Cindy Nguyen
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CINDY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Jorgenson
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MADISON is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.