Murder trial begins for Lincoln man accused of fatal shooting in September

There's not a lot the attorneys disagree with at a murder trial that started Thursday over a fatal shooting in a Lincoln apartment last September.

The prosecution and defense both agree Lendell Harris, 24, shot Alonzo Jones, 28, twice in the chest, one of the bullets going through his heart and killing him in less than a minute.

The issue? One side says it's second-degree murder and the other says it's self-defense.

"Control, opportunity and reason. That's what this case is about," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro told the jury in opening statements Thursday afternoon.

She said on the morning of Sept. 5, Jones left for work at Spreetail, but was promptly sent home.

When he returned to the Tanglewood Apartments near 44th and R streets, where he lived with the mother of his child, he was surprised to find her in the bathroom getting ready to smoke marijuana with Harris, who also was seeing her.

Jones forced the bathroom door open and shoved Harris into the living room.

"When suddenly Mr. Harris fires two shots into Mr. Jones' chest," Goodro said.

She said Harris had lost control and seized an opportunity to control the situation, to control Jones, and to rid his life of him.

Goodro called his reaction to the situation "wholly unreasonable."

Defense attorney Michael Fitzpatrick agreed Harris was the one that pulled the trigger on the Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun he brought pretty much everywhere.

"What trial should prove, what we anticipate it will prove, is very much the same thing that the state is alleging. But for the fact my client had no intent to kill anybody," Fitzpatrick said.

He said Harris feels terrible that Jones lost his life.

Fitzpatrick said Harris was trying to walk out the door, but Jones, who had 50 pounds on him, was enraged, spun him around and went for his gun.

"This was a split-second thing and he (Jones) obviously was not thinking clearly because he was so upset and rightfully so. Who could possibly blame him?" he said.

He said Harris shot for one reason.

"Mr. Jones was going for his weapon and my client was reasonably afraid that if Mr. Jones got that weapon he was going to turn around and use it against him," Fitzpatrick said.

Trial is set to last about a week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.