Murder trial begins for bar-break shooting in downtown Lincoln

On March 15, 2020, just four days before Love would be sentenced for it, Montgomery, Gary's cousin, and Nathaniel Love, cousin to both DaQuan Love and Winston, got into a fist fight just outside the bar.

"And it's Mr. Winston who introduces a gun into this fist fight, trying to show Mr. Montgomery who was tougher," Goodro said.

When it was his turn to address the jury, defense attorney John Ball said: "This beef goes the other way."

He said Montgomery was beating Winston's cousin "to death right in front of him." Ball said Winston tried to talk to Montgomery, tried to get him to stop, before firing four times, hitting and killing Montgomery and accidentally wounding Nathaniel Love, from a grazed bullet or ricochet that hit his head and left leg.

Montgomery ran, nearly making it across the street, where he collapsed and police found him.

Winston and Love ran, too, with Love leaving a winding trail of blood drops as he fled to his mom's apartment at Eighth and G. She called 911.

Winston, now 35, later turned himself in to police. And prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.