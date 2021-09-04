Multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 stalls traffic in north Lincoln

Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit in north Lincoln on Saturday morning.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the interstate, and westbound traffic has been shut down at the 27th Street exit. At least one car was on fire in the interstate and several other vehicles appear to have left the roadway and suffered heavy damage.
The Nebraska State Patrol advised drivers to take Cornhusker Highway into Lincoln as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.