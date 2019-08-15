Police are looking into a possible connection between three fire hydrants discovered leaking early Thursday.
Officer Angela Sands said at least one, on Marshall Avenue just east of Woods Park, had been vandalized and caused an estimated $1,500 in damage to the basement of a nearby home.
It was reported shortly before 2 a.m.
She said two other hydrants, one at 31st and J streets and the other at 79th and Holdrege streets, led to traffic hazards because of standing water on the street. The water department came and shut them off.
Police were looking to see if any others had been tampered with.