Multi-vehicle crash ties up traffic near Holmes Lake dam

  Updated
  • 0

A multi-car crash on Normal Boulevard around 8:30 on Thursday morning forced traffic onto alternate routes near Holmes Lake.

The crash reported near the north entrance to the park involved at least five vehicles, eyewitnesses said. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

