A motorist died near Valparaiso early Friday morning after crashing into a cow on Nebraska 79 before careening off the roadway and into a tree, according to the Saunders County sheriff.

The motorist, who authorities did not identify, crashed into the cow sometime before 5:15 a.m. Friday while driving north on Nebraska 79 between County Roads E and F, about three miles north of Valparaiso, Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said in a news release.

The driver's 2006 Buick Rendezvous then left the roadway and crashed into at tree.

A passerby called authorities to the scene at 5:14 a.m. The driver — and sole occupant of the Buick — died at the scene, the Lichtenberg said. The driver's family has not yet been notified.

Lichtenberg asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the sheriff's office at 402-443-1000.

It's unclear if the cow survived the collision.

