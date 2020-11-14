Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in north Lincoln

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital Saturday morning after crashing near the intersection of 35th and Superior streets.
The motorcyclist was westbound on Superior Street around 11 a.m. when they struck a curb, according to Lincoln police.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries. Nobody else was injured.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.