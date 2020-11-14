 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in north Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in north Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital Saturday morning after crashing near the intersection of 35th and Superior streets.

The motorcyclist was westbound on Superior Street around 11 a.m. when they struck a curb, according to Lincoln police.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Prison inmate at Lincoln hospital slipped out of his handcuffs, assaulted 2 officers, police say
Court of appeals hears arguments in former Lincoln police officer's sex assault case
Exeter man found with more than 200 dead cattle on his farm set for sentencing
Minnesota men go to prison for Lincoln jewelry store robbery

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Crash logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News