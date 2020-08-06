Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Lincoln crash

Lincoln police say a 56-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near 84th Street and Nebraska 2 on Wednesday night.
George Mader of Lincoln was thrown from his Harley-Davidson FXST Custom motorcycle when he struck the median west of where Eiger Drive crosses 84th Street, just north of Nebraska 2, according to the accident report.
The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m.
Bystanders were performing CPR on the motorcyclist when first responders arrived. Mader was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.
