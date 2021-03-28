 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on US 77 south of Lincoln
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on US 77 south of Lincoln

  • Updated
A single-vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S. 77 Sunday afternoon left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 77 near West Princeton Road when it left the roadway and rolled, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.

The driver was transported via Star Care helicopter to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

