 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identified
View Comments
breaking topical

Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash Wednesday night on South 27th Street south of Nebraska 2.

He was identified as Simon Blair of Lincoln in an accident report posted Thursday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers were called to 27th Street and Tierra Drive at 9:30 p.m. and found the 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

4 pounds of crystal meth discovered during I-80 traffic stop in Seward County

She said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Spilker said officers interviewed the 18-year-old woman driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent and her passengers and learned they had been headed south on 27th Street and turned left onto Tierra Drive.

The 19-year-old on the Suzuki GSX-R600 had been heading north on 27th Street in the outside lane and collided with the SUV as it was turning.

Spilker said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In the accident report, police said the 18-year-old driver told them she thought the way was clear, so she turned. Then she saw the motorcycle, which she said was speeding. 

Blair was from Omaha but went to Lincoln East High School and lived in Lincoln, according to his Facebook page.

Lincoln man gets prison time for arson at EZ Go on night of protests
Search for Lincoln man turns up mushroom-grow operation and parts of a pipe bomb, police say
Cass County man who fired on deputies is found guilty of first-degree assault

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Crash logo 2020
View Comments
0
1
0
3
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News