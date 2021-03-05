Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identified

Lincoln police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash Wednesday night on South 27th Street south of Nebraska 2.

He was identified as Simon Blair of Lincoln in an accident report posted Thursday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers were called to 27th Street and Tierra Drive at 9:30 p.m. and found the 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

She said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Spilker said officers interviewed the 18-year-old woman driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent and her passengers and learned they had been headed south on 27th Street and turned left onto Tierra Drive.

The 19-year-old on the Suzuki GSX-R600 had been heading north on 27th Street in the outside lane and collided with the SUV as it was turning.

Spilker said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In the accident report, police said the 18-year-old driver told them she thought the way was clear, so she turned. Then she saw the motorcycle, which she said was speeding.