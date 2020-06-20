You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmyra
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmyra

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning near Palmyra.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Nebraska 2 when a motorcyclist collided with a pickup, according to emergency scanner traffic. The motorcyclist was killed and the driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office had not released the name of the person who was killed as of Saturday afternoon.

