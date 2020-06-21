You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmyra identified; driver of pickup arrested
A 41-year-old Syracuse man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Palmyra, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Davidson was traveling west on Nebraska 2 just after 11 a.m. when his motorcycle struck the side of a pickup driven by 52-year-old Edwin Belina Jr., of Norfolk.

Belina had been traveling east on Nebraska 2 and was attempting to turn north into the Palmyra Sale Barn driveway. Davidson died at the scene, and Belina was later arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide.

The crash is still under investigation.

