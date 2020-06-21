Motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmyra identified; driver of pickup arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 41-year-old Syracuse man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Palmyra, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Davidson was traveling west on Nebraska 2 just after 11 a.m. when his motorcycle struck the side of a pickup driven by 52-year-old Edwin Belina Jr., of Norfolk.

Belina had been traveling east on Nebraska 2 and was attempting to turn north into the Palmyra Sale Barn driveway. Davidson died at the scene, and Belina was later arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide.

The crash is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.