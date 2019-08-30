A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday when he crashed into a guardrail trying to avoid a Ford Explorer turning onto the I-180 ramp from Superior Street.
Two motorcycles were heading east on Superior Street at a high rate of speed about 8:15 p.m., said Officer Angela Sands. As they approached the I-180 ramp, the driver of the westbound Ford turned south onto the ramp.
One motorcyclist swerved to miss the Ford, the other lost control and hit the guardrail, she said.
The 21-year-old driver of the Ford wasn’t injured. The motorcyclists were 17 and 21 years old, but officers were still investigating Friday morning and Sands didn’t yet know which of the motorcyclists was injured.