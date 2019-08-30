{{featured_button_text}}

The motorcyclist who was critically injured Thursday when he crashed into a guardrail trying to avoid a Ford Explorer turning onto the I-180 ramp from Superior Street has been identified.

Police say 21-year-old Vadym Brychka, along with a 17-year-old motorcyclist, was heading east on Superior Street at a high rate of speed at about 8:15 p.m.

As the two approached the I-180 ramp, the driver of the westbound Ford turned south onto the ramp.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist swerved to miss the Ford, while Brychka lost control and hit the guardrail, police said. He remained hospitalized as of Saturday morning. 

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford wasn’t injured.

