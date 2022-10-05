 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on O Street, Lincoln police say

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle crash near the intersection of O Street and Cotner Boulevard, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 5:45 p.m. after a motorcycle and SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger on the motorcycle, a woman, was transported in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV wasn't injured. Police said that person would undergo drug and alcohol testing.

Westbound O Street was closed starting at Lyncrest Drive for an extended period of time following the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

