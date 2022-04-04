 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Sunday crash in Lincoln, police say

A 41-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after police say he crashed into a black sedan that was making an improper U-turn near at 11th and F streets Sunday evening.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said the motorcyclist and sedan were both headed south on 11th Street at 6:23 p.m. Sunday when the sedan attempted a U-turn at the F Street intersection.

Parker said the motorcycle collided with the sedan as it turned into the northbound lane of traffic, ejecting the 41-year-old.

It's unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, Parker said.

The sedan's driver, who remains unidentified, has not been ticketed. An investigation into the collision is ongoing, Parker said.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

