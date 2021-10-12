 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
breaking topical top story

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

A 61-year-old Lincoln man died on Monday night after he struck a curb and was thrown from the motorcycle he was driving near North First and Adams streets, according to police.

Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The man was riding his 2009 Harley-Davidson south on First Street when he hit a curb as he approached the roundabout near Adams Street, Spilker said. He was separated from the motorcycle after making contact with the curb, she said. 

Spilker said the Lincoln man's family was notified of his death on Tuesday morning, but his name has yet to be released to the public.

