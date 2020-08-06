Mother sues Lincoln day care, former night manager who sexually assaulted her child

The mother of a child who was sexually assaulted at a Lincoln child care center last year is suing the former night manager convicted of abusing her son as well as the owner of the facility for failing to prevent it from happening.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Lancaster County District Court, the unnamed woman said the now-closed Playful Painters Childcare Center and its owner, Amanda Gallagher, should have known the danger then-night manager Titus Miller posed to the children in his care.
"Playful Painters knew or, in their exercise of reasonable care, should have known, that a failure to supervise the children in its care or its employees ... would lead to potentially dangerous and harmful conduct including the sexual abuse and/or sexual assault of the children in its care," the lawsuit states.
Miller, 27, last month pleaded guilty to making sexually explicit videos of children between the ages of 4 and 6 at the child care center where he was employed as the night manager since 2016.
He faces as many as 75 years in prison at his sentencing, which is set for Oct. 15.
According to a plea agreement, Miller made more than a dozen pornographic videos of five child victims between August 2019 and his arrest in October 2019, and was depicted in one of the videos as taking part in sexually explicit conduct.
Miller sent the videos to a man in Alabama, where his crimes were discovered by law enforcement, and later to undercover FBI agents, federal prosecutors said.
State licensing records indicate it was the second time in two years that an employee of a child care center owned by Gallagher was arrested on child pornography charges.
In 2017, Dustin Hansen, who worked at Manda's Pandas Art Academy, which was also owned by Gallagher, was found guilty of distribution of child pornography, and later sentenced to 8 years in federal prison.
The mother who sued the child care center said Playful Painters breached its duty to provide a safe environment for her son by failing to conduct a proper background check before hiring Miller, leaving him alone with children and failing to monitor and supervise children to protect them from abuse.
According to the suit, the boy "suffered psychological, emotional and physical injuries, and emotional distress including pain, suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, humiliation" and health care costs.
The woman and her son, who are represented by Lincoln attorneys Vince Powers and Brett McArthur, are seeking general damages through a jury trial.
