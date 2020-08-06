Mother sues Lincoln day care, former night manager who sexually assaulted her child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mother of a child who was sexually assaulted at a Lincoln child care center last year is suing the former night manager convicted of abusing her son as well as the owner of the facility for failing to prevent it from happening.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Lancaster County District Court, the unnamed woman said the now-closed Playful Painters Childcare Center and its owner, Amanda Gallagher, should have known the danger then-night manager Titus Miller posed to the children in his care.

"Playful Painters knew or, in their exercise of reasonable care, should have known, that a failure to supervise the children in its care or its employees ... would lead to potentially dangerous and harmful conduct including the sexual abuse and/or sexual assault of the children in its care," the lawsuit states.

Miller, 27, last month pleaded guilty to making sexually explicit videos of children between the ages of 4 and 6 at the child care center where he was employed as the night manager since 2016.

He faces as many as 75 years in prison at his sentencing, which is set for Oct. 15.