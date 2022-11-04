 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products worth $2.8 million, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were headed east in a 2022 Dodge Ram when a Lincoln Police officer pulled the pickup with Nevada plates over near the U.S. 77 interchange for alleged traffic violations, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Authorities "developed probable cause" to search the pickup, Houchin said, finding a loaded Glock 9 mm, 146 pounds of raw marijuana, 2,892 THC vape pens and 179 pounds of hashish, a drug made of compressed cannabis.

Police also found 1.5 pounds of THC wax, 97 pounds of concentrated THC shatter and $1,800 in cash, Houchin said.

People are also reading…

Daxton Kirk was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and evading the drug tax stamp law.

Amy Kirk was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the attempted delivery of a controlled substance.

Police took both to the Lancaster County Jail.

Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault
Lincoln Fire and Rescue adds 2 new engines, 1 ambulance to fleet
Whistleblower case against Nebraska Ag Department can go forward, judge rules
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the heart-warming moment a dog meets her human baby brother

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News