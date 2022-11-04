Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say

A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products worth $2.8 million, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were headed east in a 2022 Dodge Ram when a Lincoln Police officer pulled the pickup with Nevada plates over near the U.S. 77 interchange for alleged traffic violations, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Authorities "developed probable cause" to search the pickup, Houchin said, finding a loaded Glock 9 mm, 146 pounds of raw marijuana, 2,892 THC vape pens and 179 pounds of hashish, a drug made of compressed cannabis.

Police also found 1.5 pounds of THC wax, 97 pounds of concentrated THC shatter and $1,800 in cash, Houchin said.

Daxton Kirk was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and evading the drug tax stamp law.

Amy Kirk was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the attempted delivery of a controlled substance.

Police took both to the Lancaster County Jail.