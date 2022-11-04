Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities allege

A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office alleged.

Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were headed eastbound in a 2022 Dodge Ram when a Lincoln Police officer pulled the Nevada-plated pickup over near the U.S. 77 interchange for alleged traffic violations, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Authorities "developed probable cause" to search the pickup, Houchin said, finding a loaded Glock .9 mm, 146 pounds of raw marijuana, 2,892 THC vape pens and 179 pounds of hashish, a drug made of compressed cannabis.

Police also found 1.5 pounds of THC wax, 97 pounds of concentrated THC shatter and $1,800 in cash, Houchin said.

Daxton Kirk was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and evading the drug tax stamp law.

Amy Kirk was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the attempted delivery of a controlled substance.

Police took both Kirks to the Lancaster County jail.