Prosecutors on Friday charged a Lincoln woman with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly helping her daughter dump her car after a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Kimberly Cowell, 50, made her first appearance on the felony charge Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged her daughter, 21-year-old Casey Maxfield, last month with leaving the scene of an injury accident involving serious injury and tampering with evidence.

At about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Lincoln police went to a hit-and-run crash that killed Tina Mortensen, who had been crossing just south of 10th and South streets.

Maxfield turned herself in with her father at about 3 the next morning.

In court documents, police said investigators ultimately found the car involved partially submerged in the Salt Creek near North 70th Street. Surveillance video showed Maxfield's car and another car pulling in a parking lot there shortly before 10:30 that night.

Police say they believe the second vehicle was Cowell's car.

They arrested Cowell Thursday. She since has posted bond.

