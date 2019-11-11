Prosecutors on Friday charged a Lincoln woman with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly helping her daughter dump her car after a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
Kimberly Cowell, 50, made her first appearance on the felony charge Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors charged her daughter, 21-year-old Casey Maxfield, last month with leaving the scene of an injury accident involving serious injury and tampering with evidence.
At about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Lincoln police went to a hit-and-run crash that killed Tina Mortensen, who had been crossing just south of 10th and South streets.
Maxfield turned herself in with her father at about 3 the next morning.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
In court documents, police said investigators ultimately found the car involved partially submerged in the Salt Creek near North 70th Street. Surveillance video showed Maxfield's car and another car pulling in a parking lot there shortly before 10:30 that night.
Police say they believe the second vehicle was Cowell's car.
They arrested Cowell Thursday. She since has posted bond.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: ADEN, DEANGELO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/04/1999 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 17:26:51 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: SCHERBAK, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1977 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 17:18:03 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: LABRUM, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/04/1987 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 15:50:25 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: FOWLER, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/21/1985 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 14:27:32 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: JENSEN, JERAMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1999 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 11:56:41 Charges: POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: MORALES, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/05/1977 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 10:08:13 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: RINEHART, COLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/05/1986 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 08:54:45 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: HUGGINS, STEPHANIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/21/1991 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 05:52:32 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: KNEUKER, EMILY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/22/1991 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 03:45:01 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: HESTER, CARLEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/10/1992 Booking Time: 11/10/2019 / 01:42:22 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: NAUDEN, RODNEY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/10/1985 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 23:49:16 Charges: DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: ESCOTO, MARLON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/24/1991 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 23:40:49 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: MCCRAY, LAHRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1997 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 23:19:06 Charges: DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: MCCRAY, LERRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1997 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 23:04:59 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: LASSEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1975 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 22:45:36 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/09/1991 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 21:23:47 Charges: OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: MANN, APRIL Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 11/13/1973 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 21:07:40 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500 - $1500(F) (F4) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: DALUCA, CODY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1982 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 19:46:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: PAYNE, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1975 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 19:21:08 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: WALLACE, LEONDRIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1986 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 16:31:08 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, ELSA Race/Sex: U/F Date of Birth: 10/06/1995 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 15:47:05 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: HAMOUZ, RONNIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/19/1970 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 14:27:04 Charges: DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: FERGUSON, CLYDE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1966 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 12:54:35 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: BRIGHT, PRINCE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1987 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 12:45:17 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: LAYMAN, NICKI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/29/1982 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 12:39:11 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: VENTRY, DESTINY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/09/1988 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 11:52:41 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: JARZYNKA, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/12/1998 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 10:38:50 Charges: STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, SHARIFE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/29/1971 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 09:41:31 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: PARKER, SHANI Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 11/09/1996 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 06:11:14 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: BEARSKIN, DILLON Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/19/1996 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 05:57:44 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: GEER, DYLAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1993 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 04:38:16 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: BARTU, IZAIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/04/1999 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 04:14:35 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) DUI-DRUG-1ST OFF (MW) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: EWOLDT, CONNOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1993 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 03:19:37 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ROBBERY -ATTEMPT (F2A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: ARCHER, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1961 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 00:03:08 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: BELL, AMANDA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/03/1991 Booking Time: 11/09/2019 / 00:00:18 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: KUR, ELIZABETH Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/01/1958 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 22:46:11 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: HARLSTON, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/07/1960 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 19:28:44 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: REHAN, ABAK Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/01/1987 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 18:43:53 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: PETERSON, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1985 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 17:03:52 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: BILLIE, RAVEN Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 08/07/1989 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 16:56:45 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: FELICIANO, ALEJANDRO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/14/1990 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 16:42:39 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) INJURE OR KILL ANIMAL - UNDER $35 (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: TWYMAN, LAMONT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/02/1977 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 16:35:27 Charges: TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: CASTILLO, FIORD Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 09/27/1985 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 16:20:19 Charges: CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: EIGSTI, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1982 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 15:59:26 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: EDWARDS, DANNY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1966 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 15:45:20 Charges: MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT ACT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: WERNSING, RACHEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/21/1994 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 15:20:15 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: WIESS, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1978 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 14:50:26 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) THEFT OF SERVICES (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: ADAMS, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1994 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 14:49:30 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: HEGEMANN, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/11/1988 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 14:40:50 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $500 - $1500(F) (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: THOMAS, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1970 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 12:27:16 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: ALLEN, DALEVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/19/1991 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 12:02:04 Charges: CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-11-2019
Last, First Name: MAGUIRE, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/17/1977 Booking Time: 11/08/2019 / 11:47:27 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.