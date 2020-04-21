Mother of Lincoln motorcyclist who died: Fellow riders said he was safest one they knew

A 20-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash early Sunday near Milford, the Seward County Sheriff's Office says.
Connor Brown was heading west on U.S. 6 on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle when he veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch, according to a preliminary investigation.
The sheriff's office said they believed speed was a factor. However, no one witnessed the crash, which his family says happened sometime between 10 and 11:20 p.m.
Deputies responded to the crash 4 miles west of town at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after it was discovered.
Brown died at the scene.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that Brown was wearing a helmet.
On Tuesday, Brown's mother, Jamie Barrett of Lincoln, said fellow riders all said Connor was the safest rider they knew.
"It just happened," she said.
Barrett said her son was a hard-working young man (he worked as a pre-loader at UPS, at HyVee and CJ's Paintball Park) who valued family and friends and would be there "for anybody, no matter what."
"He had a heart of gold," she said.
Barrett said they haven't set a date yet for a memorial. They'll wait until after COVID-19 restrictions are over so those who loved him can get together.
