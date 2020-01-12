Mother of 14-year-old killed in crash of stolen SUV alleges police negligence, seeks $2M

The SUV then changes lanes and begins to speed up, so Meyer follows it as it approaches the Northwest 48th Street exit, the video shows.

The pursuit involving both sheriff's office vehicles takes about a minute on the interstate before the SUV begins to swerve and skids off the exit, enters the ditch and rolls, according to the video.

Meyer estimated he was about five car lengths behind the SUV at the time of the crash.

None of the four teenagers in the SUV were wearing seat belts, and three were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, according to grand jury testimony.

A grand juror asked Meyer why he backed off as the speeding SUV exited the interstate and began heading toward a street with lower speeds.

Meyer said he thought they were going to stay on the interstate and a Lincoln police officer further west on I-80 was going to help slow the SUV by deflating its tires with Stop Sticks.

Meyer told the grand jury he didn't know the SUV was exiting until it exited.

Would he do anything differently if he could do it again? a grand juror asked him.