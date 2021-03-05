 Skip to main content
Morning crash briefly closes Highway 34 near Fallbrook
A multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning briefly closed a section of Highway 34 at Fletcher Ave.

At least two people reportedly were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Lincoln police said the highway is back open again. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

