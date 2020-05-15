More than 700 pounds of pot found during traffic stop near York

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK -- A traffic stop on Interstate 80 resulted in the discovery of more than 700 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup pulling a camper for a traffic violation a few miles west of York. The deputy identified the occupants of the pickup as James Bailey of Anderson and Jamie Bowman of Redding, California.

After observing indications of criminal activity, the deputy asked for consent to search the pickup and camper, but was denied. The deputy then used a K-9 unit to investigate, and the dog indicated the odor of drugs coming from the back of the camper.

A subsequent search of the camper yielded about 705 pounds of marijuana.

Bailey and Redding were both arrested on suspicion of multiple charges relating to the trafficking of narcotics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1