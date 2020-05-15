More than 700 pounds of pot found during traffic stop near York
View Comments
editor's pick

More than 700 pounds of pot found during traffic stop near York

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
York drug bust

Loki, the York County drug dog, is pictured with the Lowe’s boxes filled with 705 pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

 Courtesy photo

YORK -- A traffic stop on Interstate 80 resulted in the discovery of more than 700 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup pulling a camper for a traffic violation a few miles west of York. The deputy identified the occupants of the pickup as James Bailey of Anderson and Jamie Bowman of Redding, California.

18-year-old Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted assault for head-butting baby

After observing indications of criminal activity, the deputy asked for consent to search the pickup and camper, but was denied. The deputy then used a K-9 unit to investigate, and the dog indicated the odor of drugs coming from the back of the camper.

A subsequent search of the camper yielded about 705 pounds of marijuana.

Bailey and Redding were both arrested on suspicion of multiple charges relating to the trafficking of narcotics.

Police arrest Lincoln men on gun and drug charges after stop on edge of downtown
Deputies serve search warrant, make arrest in hit-and-run of 23-year-old Auburn woman
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News