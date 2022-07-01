 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 15 pounds of meth found during traffic stop near Henderson

Two people were arrested after deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's Office discovered more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday near Henderson.

A 2015 Chevy Cruze was pulled over on Interstate 80 near mile marker 341 when deputies became suspicious of criminal activity. A K-9 found multiple packages of meth in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Juan Sacramento, 34, of Lemoore, California, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

They were lodged in the York County Detention Center.

