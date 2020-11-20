 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Omaha Correctional Center
View Comments
editor's pick

More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Omaha Correctional Center

{{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 inmates at the Omaha Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting housing units to be placed on quarantine, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Over the past several days, more than 500 inmates at the facility were tested, with about 300 of those tests coming back negative and 112 coming back positive. More than 100 tests are still pending.

Three housing units at the facility with positive cases were placed on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation.

“We are currently moving individuals so they are housed appropriately based on their results,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said. “This is an ever-evolving process that involves many moving parts, but we want to ensure that we limit transmission of the virus as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

OCC is the most recent facility to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus. Other facilities including the community correctional centers, Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center previously experienced similar outbreaks.

Housing units at the Lincoln Correctional Center and Tecumseh State Correctional Institution remain on medical isolation and quarantine since positive cases began emerging last week. The Work Ethic Camp is scheduled to resume normal operations next week.

Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
Prisons officials confirm deaths of two convicted murderers
Contraband prompts searches at state prison in Lincoln, charges against Tecumseh prison staffer

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Prisons logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News