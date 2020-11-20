More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Omaha Correctional Center

More than 100 inmates at the Omaha Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting housing units to be placed on quarantine, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Over the past several days, more than 500 inmates at the facility were tested, with about 300 of those tests coming back negative and 112 coming back positive. More than 100 tests are still pending.

Three housing units at the facility with positive cases were placed on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation.

“We are currently moving individuals so they are housed appropriately based on their results,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said. “This is an ever-evolving process that involves many moving parts, but we want to ensure that we limit transmission of the virus as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

OCC is the most recent facility to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus. Other facilities including the community correctional centers, Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center previously experienced similar outbreaks.