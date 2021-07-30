 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More catalytic converters, along with handgun, stolen from Lincoln outskirts, sheriff says
0 Comments
editor's pick

More catalytic converters, along with handgun, stolen from Lincoln outskirts, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Seven more catalytic converters were stolen from the outskirts of south Lincoln, where thieves have previously targeted trucks parked along the South Beltway construction site.

The latest thefts, which included a handgun, are not related to the project, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Instead, the seven converters — along with three toolboxes and a handgun — were stolen from cars at a private residence near West Saltillo Road and Dakota Springs Drive, Wagner said.

The homeowner, who Wagner said had several vehicles stored on his property, told the sheriff's office the thefts happened sometime while he was out of town from July 23 to July 28. The converters, toolboxes and Ruger handgun were worth about $5,600, Wagner said.

There are no suspects in the thefts.

$250,000 worth of equipment stolen from South Beltway construction site, sheriff says
Thefts from South Beltway project total $345,000 over last 13 months
Ex-nurse at Lancaster County Jail accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates, theft of catalytic converters
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prague Zoo celebrates baby boom

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News