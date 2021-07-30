More catalytic converters, along with handgun, stolen from Lincoln outskirts, sheriff says

Seven more catalytic converters were stolen from the outskirts of south Lincoln, where thieves have previously targeted trucks parked along the South Beltway construction site.

The latest thefts, which included a handgun, are not related to the project, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Instead, the seven converters — along with three toolboxes and a handgun — were stolen from cars at a private residence near West Saltillo Road and Dakota Springs Drive, Wagner said.

The homeowner, who Wagner said had several vehicles stored on his property, told the sheriff's office the thefts happened sometime while he was out of town from July 23 to July 28. The converters, toolboxes and Ruger handgun were worth about $5,600, Wagner said.

There are no suspects in the thefts.

