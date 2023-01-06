 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Months after absconding, Lincoln woman arrested in Council Bluffs traffic stop, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

A little more than three months after she walked away from Lincoln's low-security community corrections facility, a 37-year-old woman was arrested in a Council Bluffs traffic stop Wednesday, according to authorities. 

Danielle Zelazny, a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who walked away in September while in downtown Lincoln for an appointment, was pulled over by an Iowa trooper for driving a car with expired plates, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Zelazny

Zelazny

During Wednesday's traffic stop, Zelazny was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs or paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, according to the news release. Troopers took her to the Pottawattamie County jail. 

Before she walked away from custody in Nebraska in late September, Zelazny was serving a two-to-four-year sentence on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She was convicted of the crime last June.

People are also reading…

Zelazny was set to be eligible for parole in June 2023. 

The facility she absconded from is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state's prisons system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Pillen sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor, Company plans huge investment in Lincoln Airport; Husker football plans to host multiple potential player additions this weekend.
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty in sex assault discovered by police in UNL parking lot
34-year-old described by victims as 'monster' gets prison time for sex trafficking 3 girls in Lincoln
26-year-old man robbed by woman he met online, Lincoln police say

Andrew Wegley's memorable stories of 2022

From grieving parents of a slain motorcyclist to a property owner in search of answers following a suspicious fire, a collection of five stories that ask, "Where's the justice?"

'Where's the justice?'

'Where's the justice?'

  • Updated

"I really thought this would end up being fair," Marcia Selinger said after her son's death in a crash and the court case that followed.

'Justice for Diva'

'Justice for Diva'

  • Updated

A Lincoln couple grapples with their dog's death — at the hands of a Lincoln Police officer — after the city denied their tort claim.

Accident or arson?

Accident or arson?

  • Updated

Investigators initially ruled the March fire at Mary O'Hare's rental property an accident. She suspects they're wrong.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News