Months after absconding, Lincoln woman arrested in Council Bluffs traffic stop, officials say

A little more than three months after she walked away from Lincoln's low-security community corrections facility, a 37-year-old woman was arrested in a Council Bluffs traffic stop Wednesday, according to authorities.

Danielle Zelazny, a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who walked away in September while in downtown Lincoln for an appointment, was pulled over by an Iowa trooper for driving a car with expired plates, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

During Wednesday's traffic stop, Zelazny was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs or paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, according to the news release. Troopers took her to the Pottawattamie County jail.

Before she walked away from custody in Nebraska in late September, Zelazny was serving a two-to-four-year sentence on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She was convicted of the crime last June.

Zelazny was set to be eligible for parole in June 2023.

The facility she absconded from is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state's prisons system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.