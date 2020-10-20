Mom northeast of Lincoln says she hid with 3-year-old in closet when she heard burglar, then fired pistol through door

A 32-year-old woman called 911 to her rural home northeast of Lincoln Monday afternoon, saying her home was being burglarized and she and her 3-year-old daughter were hiding in a closet.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the call came in at about 3 p.m. sending them to the home on Fletcher Avenue.
The woman said she heard someone come in her house while she and her daughter were napping, so they hid in the closet. Wagner said the woman said she had a pistol and fired two rounds through the door when she heard the man approaching the closet.
She said he had been talking to her. Wagner wouldn't say what he was saying.
The man wasn't there when law enforcement arrived.
"We don't have any suspects. We haven't had anybody that has suffered a gunshot wound show up at a hospital," Wagner said. "Nothing appeared to have been taken."
Deputies still are investigating the incident.
