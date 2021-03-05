Mom arrested for felony child abuse after 5-year-old found on Capitol Parkway in rush hour

A 27-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly locking her 5-year-old autistic son in his room and going to buy liquor at a convenience store five blocks away.

The boy ended up in the street on Capitol Parkway near the 27th Street intersection during rush hour Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit for Niccole Lane's arrest.

A man told police he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the boy. Then, he took him out of the street and called police, who were able to determine he lived at an apartment building two blocks away on D Street.

Police said they found Lane, intoxicated, about five blocks away at the U-Stop with the 5-year-old's twin brother and arrested her. Prosecutors charged her Wednesday with child abuse.

