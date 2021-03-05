 Skip to main content
Mom arrested for felony child abuse after 5-year-old found on Capitol Parkway in rush hour
Mom arrested for felony child abuse after 5-year-old found on Capitol Parkway in rush hour

A 27-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly locking her 5-year-old autistic son in his room and going to buy liquor at a convenience store five blocks away.

Niccole Lane

Niccole Lane

The boy ended up in the street on Capitol Parkway near the 27th Street intersection during rush hour Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit for Niccole Lane's arrest.

A man told police he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the boy. Then, he took him out of the street and called police, who were able to determine he lived at an apartment building two blocks away on D Street.

Police said they found Lane, intoxicated, about five blocks away at the U-Stop with the 5-year-old's twin brother and arrested her. Prosecutors charged her Wednesday with child abuse. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

