Model trains worth $35,000 stolen from Lincoln garage, police say

Police are investigating after burglars took $35,000 worth of model trains from a detached garage at an east Lincoln apartment complex last week, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the trains' owner reported the theft near 63rd and X streets shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Vollmer said there was no observable damage to the garage and no sign of forced entry. It's unclear if the structure was locked.

The incident appears to be the second such theft from the same model train collectors, a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man who operate a business out of their home in the area.

About $20,000 worth of collectible toy cars and trains were stolen from a van in the same block of 63rd Street last fall, police said then.

There weren't signs of forced entry into the van.

