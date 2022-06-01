 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Model trains worth $35,000 stolen from Lincoln garage, police say

  • 0

Police are investigating after burglars took $35,000 worth of model trains from a detached garage at an east Lincoln apartment complex last week, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the trains' owner reported the theft near 63rd and X streets shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Vollmer said there was no observable damage to the garage and no sign of forced entry. It's unclear if the structure was locked.

The incident appears to be the second such theft from the same model train collectors, a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man who operate a business out of their home in the area.

About $20,000 worth of collectible toy cars and trains were stolen from a van in the same block of 63rd Street last fall, police said then.

People are also reading…

There weren't signs of forced entry into the van.

Lincoln police identify two women who died in crash Sunday night
Police investigating after teen pulled from bottom of Omaha pool
Lincoln man drunkenly fired gun while watching 7 kids on Memorial Day, police say
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea: Voters head to polls in local elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News