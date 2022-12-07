Mistrial ordered in trial over road rage incident that ended with 68-year-old Lincoln man shot twice

A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the case of a road rage incident that left a retired Lincoln man shot twice.

Tyler Foster, the 20-year-old shooter from Tennessee, argues he fired at Michael Herring, now 69, in self defense.

Foster's trial started Monday. On cross examination Tuesday afternoon, Herring made an unsolicited comment that elicited the defense's motion for a mistrial, which Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson granted.

A second trial date with a new jury hadn't been set as of Wednesday.

Lincoln police arrested Foster at the scene on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after police responded to the shooting near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021.

Police described the incident as road rage.

Foster admitted to the first officer on the scene that he fired two shots at Herring, a stranger, after Herring left his car and charged at Foster's car, kicking the door and allegedly injuring Foster's leg, after Foster had flipped him off for honking at him.

Herring said he walked up to the car to talk to Foster about the inappropriate gesture when he saw the barrel of the gun and kicked the door to try to keep Foster from getting out.

The two shots came in quick succession.

Herring spent 16 days in the hospital, had two surgeries and continues to struggle with balance issues as a result of his injuries.