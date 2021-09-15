 Skip to main content
Mistrial declared in case of Lincoln man accused of hitting skateboarder with his pickup
A Lancaster County jury deadlocked in the case of a 59-year-old Lincoln man accused of felony assault for allegedly hitting a skateboarder in the street with his pickup last year.

District Judge Ryan Post declared a mistrial Friday in David Warneke's case, after the jurors said they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Warneke's retrial is set for November.

David Warneke

Lincoln police said a 24-year-old man had been skateboarding west on J Street near 25th Street on June 23, 2020, just before 7 p.m. when the pickup came up behind him.

He told police a line of parked cars prevented him from immediately moving to the curb. When the driver honked at him, he flipped him off.

That's when, according to police, witnesses said the truck sped toward and collided with the skateboarder, knocking him to the ground and damaging his skateboard, then drove away.

Witnesses gave police a description of the pickup, including its license plate number, which led police to Warneke.

Prosecutors charged him the next day with second-degree assault and failure to stop and render aid.

Trial started Sept. 7, with jurors getting the case for deliberations late Thursday morning. They returned Friday afternoon deadlocked.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

