 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Missouri man caught with more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

A southwest Missouri man was arrested near Lincoln after a deputy caught the 44-year-old transporting more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana from California to Illinois along Interstate 80, the Lancaster County sheriff said. 

A member of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped Daniel Cardinel Sr., of Forsyth, Missouri, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Emerald for following another vehicle too close and crossing the center line, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

Daniel Cardinel Sr.

Cardinel

As deputies contacted Cardinel, Wagner said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from his U-Haul-style moving truck, which the sheriff said gave authorities probable cause to search the vehicle.

The sheriff's office found 1,144 pounds of marijuana in the truck's cargo area, packaged in 1-pound, vacuum-sealed bags, Wagner said.

People are also reading…

Deputies arrested Cardinel on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Fourth car fire this month reported in east Lincoln, police say
Denver man sentenced for I-80 stop near Lincoln with pot, loaded AR-15, illegal silencer
Suspect in Branched Oak Lake killing was released from prison in March, records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Choco Taco is discontinued after nearly 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News