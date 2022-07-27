Missouri man caught with more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln, sheriff says

A southwest Missouri man was arrested near Lincoln after a deputy caught the 44-year-old transporting more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana from California to Illinois along Interstate 80, the Lancaster County sheriff said.

A member of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped Daniel Cardinel Sr., of Forsyth, Missouri, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Emerald for following another vehicle too close and crossing the center line, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

As deputies contacted Cardinel, Wagner said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from his U-Haul-style moving truck, which the sheriff said gave authorities probable cause to search the vehicle.

The sheriff's office found 1,144 pounds of marijuana in the truck's cargo area, packaged in 1-pound, vacuum-sealed bags, Wagner said.

Deputies arrested Cardinel on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.