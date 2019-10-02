A 46-year-old man from Mississippi has been brought back to Lincoln to face a robbery charge for an armed robbery at a gas station 16 years ago.
Last week, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies picked up Gary O. Morris, of Brandon, Mississippi, at the Rankin County Jail in Jackson, and brought him to the Lancaster County jail.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
In an affidavit for Morris' arrest filed in 2003, a Lincoln Police investigator alleged his investigation showed Morris was the man who pulled a gun on a clerk at the Fast Break Convenience Store near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 18, 2003.
The thief grabbed about $60 from the register and ran.
A witness saw the robber get into a Toyota with Mississippi license plates.
A week later, police said, they found the car and developed information that led to Morris as the suspect.