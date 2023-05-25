Share this article paywall-free.
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl who was last seen Wednesday night.
Angel Neighbors was last spotted at around 7 p.m. Wednesday near NW 50th Street and W McGuire Road, in the Arnold Heights neighborhood, the Lincoln Police Department said in a tweet.
The department asked anyone with information on Angel's whereabouts to contact police at 402-441-6000.
