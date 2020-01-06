Missing work truck recovered within 15 minutes of report, Lincoln police say

A work truck taken from a Lincoln business Thursday afternoon was found 70 miles down the road within 15 minutes of it being reported stolen, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker credited GPS tracking. She said a business behind the Super 8 along Cornhusker Highway near North 27th Street reported the theft of a white 2018 Ford F-350 around 4 p.m. Jan. 2, after an employee went to get it and found it missing. No one had seen it since around 10 p.m. Jan. 1.

Spilker said GPS showed the truck was in Aurora at the Love’s Travel Stop just off Interstate 80. When Aurora police went there, they found the truck unoccupied, so they waited. When two people — Andy Casperson, 41, and Meryria Wiedeman, 35 — got in it, they arrested them on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

