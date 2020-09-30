Missing witness with COVID-19 is one of 5 LPD officers currently isolating, chief says

At Bailey Boswell's murder trial this week in Lexington, District Judge Vicky Johnson sent jurors home early Monday.

She explained it's always a little difficult for prosecutors to judge how quickly things will move at trial, and witnesses can't all just show up in 15 minutes, given that many were coming from Lincoln, Wilber or elsewhere.

"I also understand that one of the witnesses won't be able to be here because they have a case of COVID. So there you go," the judge added.

The witness, a Lincoln police officer, was the first pandemic-related snag at a trial where the judge has taken all the precautions: face shields and masks for everyone in the courtroom, social distancing of jurors and spectators watching from an old grocery store repurposed as a courthouse annex.

It wasn't immediately clear if the officer would be called later in the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said since March, of the 149 employees tested because they were symptomatic, 23 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Today, we have five," he said Wednesday. They all were isolating at home.