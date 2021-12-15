The Lincoln Police Department said the teen reported missing has been found safe.
Missing teen found safe in Lincoln
- Lincoln Journal Star
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
- Updated
An officer who spoke to the Journal Star said she felt confident going into the Internal Affairs process, because she knew she'd done nothing wrong. But it ended up feeling like a "witch hunt."
- Updated
The alleged thefts played out over more than 100 transactions at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege streets, the first of which occurred June 20, according to Lincoln Police.
- Updated
Police were called to the home just before midnight Friday after neighbors of the residence heard about six gunshots.
- Updated
After the man exited the Jeep that had been rear-ended at around 4 a.m. Saturday, he told police the woman tried to run him over by driving through the yard before backing her 2019 Chrysler 300 into the house.
- Updated
Justin Albers' attorney said at the trial this week that Albers testified that the woman did say no once, but then rolled over on her own and participated. The other woman said she didn't hear her say no.
- Updated
The woman told police the 52-year-old sexually assaulted her last August after getting her drunk on Fireball, according to court filings.
- Updated
Authorities aren't yet sure that the body found belongs to the man who reported the fire in the house's attic. But officials didn't find anyone else at the scene, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.
- Updated
The attempted theft followed the same pattern of a successful ATM break-in at Midwest Bank in south Lincoln last weekend, when two individuals used a stolen Ford pickup to access the machine and make off with cash.
- Updated
A man found not guilty of shooting a man outside a mobile home last year but guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm has been sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison.