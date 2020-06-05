Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas, authorities still searching for second inmate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities arrested a Nebraska inmate in Texas on Friday and continue to search for a second inmate after the two men walked away from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Brandon Britton was arrested in Franklin County, Texas, after a 6-mile police chase involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger Division and Eastern Texas District’s U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.

Britton, who had completed about two years of a 10-year sentence for assault and drug convictions before his escape, was charged with felony evading arrest, along with other misdemeanors, the release said.

On the morning of May 21, Britton and Ronald Taylor walked out of the facility and left their electronic monitoring devices in the area of U.S. 77 and West Van Dorn Street.

Police are still searching for the 52-year-old Taylor, who is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years on charges that include escape. He is 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Taylor is urged to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.