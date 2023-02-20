A 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Lincoln's community corrections center Friday turned himself in to authorities Saturday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Dakota Parrott was briefly considered an escapee after he removed his electronic monitor following his offsite work assignment Friday morning and failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the department said in a news release.

Parrott, who was convicted in October 2018 of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County, turned himself in Saturday and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to the news release.

The Lincoln corrections center is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

