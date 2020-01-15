You are the owner of this article.
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha police
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha police

An inmate of Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by Omaha police after not returning Jan. 6.

Anthony Durand was found near 48th and Izard streets, state prisons officials said in a news release.

Durand is serving three years for Douglas County charges, including possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He started serving his sentence Sept. 18. 

Anthony Durand

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln allows inmates to participate in work opportunities, school and religious services without direct supervision. 

Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

 

