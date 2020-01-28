Missing inmates back in custody, including prisoner who officials determined had served his sentence

An inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 17 was arrested Tuesday.

Jamie Bear was arrested by Norfolk Police at a residence and is being held at the Madison County jail, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Bear, who failed to return from his scheduled work assignment, is serving a two-year sentence for Madison County charges of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer. He is set for release on April 28.

The Department of Corrections also noted that a recalculation of Sheldon Fils' sentence, completed after the inmate walked away from Community Corrections Center-Omaha in December, led to his discharge from prisons custody.

Fils is now being held in Douglas County in connection with his December escape.

Also, the Corrections Department said an inmate who jumped the fence Tuesday morning at the prisons system's Work Ethic Camp in McCook was apprehended 45 minutes later in a nearby canyon.

