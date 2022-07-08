 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing inmate returns to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Friday afternoon after she failed to report for her work assignment, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. But she returned later in the day.

Rebecca Johnson started her sentence in March of 2021. She was sentenced to four to seven years for charges out of Douglas County that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Prisons logo 2020 with bars
