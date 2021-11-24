 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing inmate back in custody of NDCS
0 Comments
editor's pick

Missing inmate back in custody of NDCS

  • 0
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln dormitory
Journal Star file photo

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in custody.

Edgar Vidales-Ramirez left the correctional center Nov. 18. On Monday, he was taken into custody in Omaha.

Vidales-Ramirez started his 40-month sentence on June 29, 2020, on charges of assault by strangulation, child abuse and escape. His tentative release date is Dec. 18.

An Iowa man got 36-50 years for drugs and gun found in traffic stop near Lincoln
Man serving life for murder admits he was trying to kill inmate in assault at Lincoln prison
Man ordered to stand trial in September killing outside Omaha mall
Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand this season

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News