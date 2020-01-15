Missing inmate arrested by Omaha police

An inmate of Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by Omaha police after not returning Jan. 6.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Durand was found near 48th and Izard streets, state prisons officials said in a news release.
Durand is serving three years for Douglas County charges, including possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He started serving his sentence Sept. 18.
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln allows inmates to participate in work opportunities, school and religious services without direct supervision.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Samantha Bernt
News intern
Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.