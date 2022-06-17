 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical

Missing Indiana girl found traveling with man near Kearney

A missing Indiana girl was found traveling with a Colorado man during a traffic stop near Kearney on I-80 Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol was made aware that the 13-year-old girl might be driving through Nebraska in a Ford F-150 with a man. Troopers quickly located the vehicle and found the girl hiding inside.

Kyle Miotke, 20, was arrested on suspicion of promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via an electronic device and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Miotke is lodged in Buffalo County jail.

